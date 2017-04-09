April 9, 2017
April 9, 2017

LIVE BLOG Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jason Sosa

John Dennen provides the updates on Vasyl Lomachenko’s latest world title fight

Vasyl Lomachenko

Mikey Williams/Top Rank

THE brilliant Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko is back in action, defending his WBO super-featherweight title against Jason Sosa.

Lomachenko is a two-weight Olympic champion and already after eight pro fights is also a two-weight professional world champion. Outclassing the normally solid Nicholas Walters and obliging him to quit last time out means Lomachenko is a feared champion but Sosa has answered the call.

