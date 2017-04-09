LIVE BLOG Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jason Sosa

John Dennen provides the updates on Vasyl Lomachenko’s latest world title fight

THE brilliant Ukrainian Vasyl Lomachenko is back in action, defending his WBO super-featherweight title against Jason Sosa.

Lomachenko is a two-weight Olympic champion and already after eight pro fights is also a two-weight professional world champion. Outclassing the normally solid Nicholas Walters and obliging him to quit last time out means Lomachenko is a feared champion but Sosa has answered the call.

