LIVE BLOG Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs

Paul Wheeler is ringside at Madison Square Garden with all the updates on Gennady Golovkin vs Daniel Jacobs

Read more articles by

Paul Wheeler

THIS is the fight we’ve all been waiting for. It’s the fight Gennady Golovkin has been waiting for. “GGG” vs Daniel Jacobs – for Golovkin’s WBC and WBA titles – will confirm who the best middleweight on the planet is.

Golovkin has carved a destructive path through the division, but Jacobs, quick and skillful with considerable power himself, dubbed the “Miracle Man” after surviving cancer, will be the most demanding opponent of his career so far.

The undercard at New York’s Madison Square Garden is stacked. Pound-for-pound supremo Roman Gonzalez makes the first defence of his WBC super-flyweight belt against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, while former world champions Carlos Cuadras and Andy Lee also feature.

Scroll down for the latest updates.

Updates will refresh automatically.