LIVE BLOG David Haye vs Tony Bellew

Nick Bond is ringside at the O2 to see how David Haye vs Tony Bellew unfolds

THE talking is almost over. After a fractious build up, tonight the O2 plays host to David Haye vs Tony Bellew. Haye has held his comeback fights here and this event marks his return to the big time. Bellew, a cruiserweight world champion, is stepping up all the way to the heavyweight division. The odds are heavily stacked against him but we’re ringside to see how the fight unfolds.

On the undercard, Paulie Malignaggi takes on Sam Eggington, Ohara Davies has a grudge match with Derry Mathews plus Katie Taylor, Ted Cheeseman and more are all in action.

