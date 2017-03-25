LIVE BLOG Anthony Crolla vs Jorge Linares – the rematch

George Gigney is ringside at the Manchester Arena to see Anthony Crolla vs Jorge Linares

George Gigney is ringside at the Manchester Arena to see Anthony Crolla vs Jorge Linares

WE’RE ringside at the Manchester Arena for Anthony Crolla vs Jorge Linares – the rematch. Crolla lost their first battle for lightweight supremacy, a game points defeat, and the Mancunian believes he can rectify that against the gifted Linares a second time around.

The undercard will also feature Brian Rose vs Jack Arnfield, Martin Ward boxing Maxi Hughes a third time for the British title, Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor and Rio 2016 Olympian Lawrence Okolie making his pro debut.

