Liam Smith vs Liam Williams fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Liam Smith vs Liam Williams fight time and where to watch it
AFTER controversy of Liam Smith missing weight only Liam Williams can win the WBO super-welterweight Interim title but the fight is still on tonight (April 8) at the Manchester Arena.
Rounds scheduled
12 three minute rounds.
TV coverage
TV coverage starts at 5.30pm on BoxNation and at 8.30pm on BT Sport 1.
Undercard highlights
It’s a whopping card. Terry Flanagan in a world title fight against Petr Petrov, two-time Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams makes her pro debut and so much more, including big heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois.