Liam Smith vs Liam Williams fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Liam Smith vs Liam Williams fight time and where to watch it

Liam Smith vs Liam Williams fight time and where to watch it

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

Liam Smith vs Liam Williams fight time and where to watch it

AFTER controversy of Liam Smith missing weight only Liam Williams can win the WBO super-welterweight Interim title but the fight is still on tonight (April 8) at the Manchester Arena.

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

TV coverage starts at 5.30pm on BoxNation and at 8.30pm on BT Sport 1.

Undercard highlights

It’s a whopping card. Terry Flanagan in a world title fight against Petr Petrov, two-time Olympic gold medallist Nicola Adams makes her pro debut and so much more, including big heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois.