Liam Smith misses weight

LIAM SMITH has failed to make weight for his crunch super-welterweight clash with Liam Williams this weekend.

Smith initially weighed in at 11st 1lb 15oz earlier today, which is almost two pounds over the super-welterweight limit of 154lbs. He was then given two hours to shift the excess weight, per the WBO’s rules. The British Boxing Board of Control confirmed to Boxing News that he did not return for the second weigh-in, but the fight will still go ahead.

However, footage shows that it was announced that Smith only had one hour to lose the weight, causing confusion over how much time he actually had.

Williams weighed in at 152 1/2lbs (10st 12lbs 8oz) – the lightest he’s ever tipped the scales as a professional.

That means the WBO interim world title they were set to fight for will only be on the line for Williams.

The 50-50 scrap could not be split by bookmakers, but after the weigh-in Williams has become a very slight favourite in the odds.

This is Smith’s first fight of note since he was knocked out in nine rounds by Canelo Alvarez last September. He took part in a four-rounder in Barcleona next month, in order to get a win under his belt to make him eligible to box for the vacant WBO title, per the organisation’s rules.

Unbeaten Williams, who has collected the British and Commonwealth titles, is making a step up in class against his Liverpudlian rival.

WBO lightweight champion Terry Flanagan and challenger Petr Petrov both came in just under the 135lb limit for their fight on the Manchester Arena card.

