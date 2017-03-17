Liam Smith: ‘Liam Williams and his team are panicking’

Read more articles by

Former WBO Super-Welterweight boss Liam Smith says his mouth-watering matchup with undefeated British Champion Liam Williams is far from a 50-50 fight. Smith and Williams lock horns at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

The bookmakers are struggling to split the pair. Most bookies price ‘Beefy’ as the 5/6 favourite, with Williams only marginally longer at even-money. The shortest odds available on Smith are 8/11, with 11/10 on offer for a Williams win, a price that will surely tempt plenty of the Clydach Vale faithful.

Scouse warrior Smith is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

“A lot of people are going to look silly when this fight is over,” said Smith. “I’m confident on my behalf that this is not a 50-50 fight.

“I’m doing everything that I have always done – I haven’t changed a thing. Liam and his team have changed everything. Everything they are doing is new to them, don’t be surprised if they leave it all in the gym.

“I think they are panicking because they know they are in a fight. They are trying to cover everything. I saw he was doing 18 rounds over two days around six or seven weeks out from the fight. That isn’t what Liam and Gary Lockett are usually like.

“After the fight everyone will see why I should have been the clear favourite. Believe me, I’m going to beat Liam Williams.”

Smith vs. Williams is part of an unmissable evening of action on April 8th; local hero Terry Flanagan makes the fifth defence of his WBO World Lightweight crown against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov; double Olympic Gold Medallist and women’s boxing icon Nicola Adams OBE fights for the first time as a professional and former Team GB Heavyweight monster Daniel Dubois makes his highly-anticipated professional debut.