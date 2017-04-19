Klitschko trainer: ‘Anthony Joshua is the toughest challenge yet’

Read more articles by

IN week’s edition of Boxing News we go inside Wladimir Klitschko’s training camp. Here is an exclusive extract from our interview with Klitschko’s trainer Johnathon Banks:

Is this fight your toughest challenge as a trainer?

The biggest challenge is bringing my fighter back after a loss, and getting him back to the top. Being the underdog: I don’t pay attention to it. My goal in camp is to win. That’s the goal we’re training for, that we’re both putting our heads together for, working as hard as we can.

Of course [Joshua presents a big challenge]. You’ve got a guy that’s made every possible right move. Everything he’s put himself up against he’s been successful at. I’m not saying it poses a threat, but it makes me try to work harder and harder.

