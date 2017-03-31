Kell Brook vs Errol Spence ticket update

It turns out Kell Brook is quite the ticket-seller

17,000 tickets have been sold on the first day of general sale for the IBF World Welterweight blockbuster between champion Kell Brook and Errol Spence at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on May 27, live on Sky Sports Box Office the UK and on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING in the US.

Brook defends his title for the fourth time having dispatched Jo Jo Dan, Frankie Gavin and Kevin Bizier inside six rounds before stepping up to Middleweight to take on feared Kazakh star Gennady Golovkin in September – and now the Sheffield star faces another unbeaten machine in Spence.

The American travels to Yorkshire for his first World title fight having landed the mandatory position by blasting Leonard Bundu away inside six rounds in August, the eighth straight stoppage win for the Texas-based New Yorker who went into the fight after destroying Chris Algieri inside four rounds two months earlier.

Tickets for the night are still on general sale priced as follows: tiered seating at £40, £60 and £80 and pitch seats at £80, £100, £150 and £200 –VIP Packages are sold out.

Tickets are on sale from Sheffield United’s Box Office at http://www.sufc.co.uk/tickets/, on 0114 253 7200 and in person from the box office at Bramall Lane – all tickets purchased from Sheffield United are subject to a 10 per cent booking fee.