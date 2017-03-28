Kell Brook vs Errol Spence ticket information

When, where and how to get tickets for Kell Brook vs Errol Spence

TICKETS for the IBF Welterweight World title blockbuster between champion Kell Brook and unbeaten mandatory challenger Errol Spence at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on May 27 go on sale at 10am on Thursday to Matchroom Fight Pass members and on general sale at 10am on Friday.

Brook and Spence clash at the home of Sheffield United live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and on SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING in the US in one of the most mouth-watering fights in world boxing.

A packed undercard is expected in support of the main event, and tickets for the night are priced as follows: tiered seating at £40, £60 and £80 and pitch seats at £100, £150 and £200.

The £400 VIP Package includes – Inner Ringside Seating (Rows 5-10), Access to VIP Bar from 17:00 – 20:00 including Complimentary Beer, Wine, Soft Drinks and Canapés

The £600 VIP Package Includes – Inner Ringside Seating (Rows 3 and 4), Champagne Reception, access to VIP Bar from 17:00 – 21:00 including Complimentary Beer, Wine, Soft Drinks and Buffet. Plus souvenir event programme.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday to Matchroom Fight Pass members from www.stubhub.co.uk

Tickets then go on general sale at 10am on Friday from Sheffield United’s Box Office at http://www.sufc.co.uk/tickets/, on 0114 253 7200 and in person from the box office at Bramall Lane – all tickets purchased from Sheffield United are subject to a 10 per cent booking fee.

VIP tickets are exclusively available from Matchroom Boxing at www.matchroomboxing.com