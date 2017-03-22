Kell Brook vs Errol Spence is a genuine 50-50 fight

Read more articles by

George Gigney

KELL BROOK’S IBF welterweight title defence against unbeaten American Errol Spence is a 50-50 fight, according to bookmaker Betway.

Earlier today it was confirmed that the fight will take place at Bramall Lane, home of Brook’s beloved Sheffield United FC, on May 27.

The fight is so evenly poised that Betway are offering the same odds for each man.

Kell Brook versus Errol Spence could be the fight of 2017 and we can’t split the pair in the betting. Both boxers can be backed at 10/11 and the draw is at 20/1,” Betway’s Alan Alger said.

“With the fighters so evenly matched, we go 10/11 that the destination of the IBF Welterweight belt will come down to a judges’ decision.”

The fight to end early can be backed at 4/5.

In September, Brook jumped to middleweight in order to challenge unified champion Gennady Golovkin but was stopped in five rounds with an eye injury.

After undergoing surgery, he was ordered to defend his welterweight title against mandatory challenger Spence. Rather than refraining from boiling back down to 147lbs, as he was advised to do, Brook intends to continue his run at welter against the highly-touted American.

Former Olympian Spence recently produced stoppage wins over Chris Algieri and Leonard Bundu to announce himself as the most dangerous contender in the division.

His talent and reputation have swayed bookmakers to place him on an even keel with Brook.