Kell Brook reveals his plans for the welterweight division ahead of Errol Spence clash

KELL BROOK intends to unify the welterweight division should he come through his evenly-matched IBF title defence against Errol Spence on May 27.

Brook, fighting for the first time since his loss to Gennady Golovkin last year, will face mandatory challenger Spence at Bramall Lane, home of his beloved Sheffield United FC.

Although opinion is split on who will prevail, Brook remains sure that he will see off unbeaten Spence before eyeing up the likes of WBA & WBC champion Keith Thurman and WBO king Manny Pacquiao.

“He’s being hyped in the U.S, but we’ve seen it before. He beat (Chris) Algieri and (Leonard) Bundu, but he’s never fought an animal like me,” he said.

“I want to beat Spence and wipe out the rest of the division. If this guy is the next big thing then the fans will be in for a thrilling night because I am going to bring the heat.

“I took a lot from the GGG (Gennady Golovkin) fight. I stood there and had it out with him. I’m the biggest 147-pounder out there and I will be bullying them all. I’m too fast, strong and fit, and I will unify the division after beating Spence. There’s only one ‘Truth’ in this fight – and that’s that he’s going to get beat.”

Errol ‘The Truth’ Spence is a former Olympian who has long been tipped for stardom. When he was installed as Brook’s mandatory, some felt the champion would go in a different direction.

These sentiments were amplified when Brook jumped to 160lbs in order to fight Golovkin. Having previously struggled to make 147, some felt he would never return to welterweight – but that only spurred the Sheffield man on.

“This is amazing – my uncle would bring me here [Bramall Lane] when I was 6 and now I am fighting here as world champion. I’m so happy. There was no way I was going to vacate. It’s taken a long time to get this title and it was hard to become world champion. When people were saying to move up it made me dig my heels in,” he said.

“I’ve got a great team around me who will get me to the weight correctly. I’m no novice, I’ve been doing this a long time. I’ll stay disciplined and meticulous to be 100 percent on the night. And add the energy from the fans, I’ll be unstoppable here.”