Kell Brook confirms his next opponent

Matt Christie

IT appears that Kell Brook will defend his IBF welterweight title against Errol Spence Jnr in his next contest. The Sheffield star did not confirm the date or venue on Twitter – where the statement was announced – but it’s believed the contest has been in the negotiations stage for a while.

All that work just to give it up?Never ducked a challenge in my life. Here to give the fans what they want @ErrolSpenceJr you are next 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gT5tJKA8jc — Kell Brook (@SpecialKBrook) 12 February 2017

Brook lost his last bout, an audacious bid to unseat world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in September, and many fans hoped than Amir Khan would be his next opponent. However, terms could not be agreed for that bout so Brook and promoter Eddie Hearn turned their attention to Spence, who is the IBF mandatory contender.

The Sheffield star, 36-1 (25), has long expressed his desire to take on all-comers and Spence, 21-0 (18), represents a huge test, particularly after rising to middleweight to challenge Golovkin.

There had been speculation that Brook would fight Puerto Rican legend Miguel Cotto at 154lbs, but it now appears the Dominic Ingle-trained fighter will take on one of the brightest prospects in world boxing.

More details to follow.