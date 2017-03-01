Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia fight time plus where to watch it

WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman meets WBC champion Danny Garcia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn this Saturday (March 4). Both unbeaten and both talented, aggressive fighters, this clash is must-see.

Round scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

This Showtime Championship Boxing offering will be on CBS in the US at 9pm ET/6pm PT. In the UK, fans can watch on BoxNation from 2am.

Undercard highlights

Exciting super-welterweight prospect Erickson Lubin meets Jorge Cota over 12 rounds while light-heavyweights Anrzej Fonfara and Chad Dawson clash in a true crossroads showdown.