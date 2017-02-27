Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia betting preview

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here
On Saturday March 4 after the dust has settled in London following the Haye v Bellew grudge clash, all eyes will shift across the Atlantic to the Barclays Center in New York as two undefeated welterweights in Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia put their WBA and WBC belts on the line.
Towards the end of last year, US broadcast heavyweight Showtime announced an impressive spate of fights. Two of them were unification fights, the first of which ended up being a gruelling 12 round war between super-middleweights James DeGale and Badou Jack, who battled to a draw in January.
On March 4 the second unification fight of Showtime’s impressive schedule sees WBA welterweight boss Keith Thurman meet WBC king Danny Garcia at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
