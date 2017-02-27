Keith Thurman vs Danny Garcia betting preview

Read more articles by

On Saturday March 4 after the dust has settled in London following the Haye v Bellew grudge clash, all eyes will shift across the Atlantic to the Barclays Center in New York as two undefeated welterweights in Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia put their WBA and WBC belts on the line.