Joshua vs Klitschko – where you can watch the two giants train

If you’re excited about Joshua vs Klitschko this should interest you

AHEAD of the highly anticipated Joshua vs Klitschko showdown, the two fighters will perform public work-outs at Wembley Arena on Wednesday evening (April 26) to kick-off fight week ahead of their blockbuster clash for the IBF, WBA and IBO World Heavyweight titles at Wembley Stadium Connected by EE in London on Saturday April 29, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Fight fans can watch IBF king Anthony Joshua and former World ruler Wladimir Klitschko go through their training routines ahead of their battle at the national stadium as well as fighters on the bumper undercard.

Three Team GB Rio Olympians kick-off the work out from 6pm as Lawrence Okolie, Joe Cordina and Josh Kelly land on the biggest stage early in the pro careers, while Irish Olympic gold medal hero Katie Taylor is gunning for her first pro title when she faces Nina Meinke in an eliminator for the WBA World Lightweight crown with the Inter-Continental strap on the line.

Luke Campbell MBE is the fourth Olympic gold medallist on the bill and he faces his toughest night in the paid ranks to date when he meets former World champion Darleys Perez in an eliminator for the number one spot in the WBA at Lightweight, while Scott Quigg fights under new trainer Freddie Roach for the first time against Viorel Simion in an eliminator for the IBF Featherweight crown.