Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury is on

George Gigney

JOSEPH PARKER is now officially set to defend his WBO world heavyweight title against mandatory challenger Hughie Fury after contracts were signed earlier today.

Parker’s promoters, Duco Events, won the purse bids for the fight and initially indicated that it would take place in the champion’s home country, New Zealand.

However, nothing was set in stone and the two sides explored several options. Yesterday, WBO President Paco Valcarcel announced that Hughie had not yet signed his fight contract and had until 12pm UK time today to do so.

Frank Warren, who represents Fury, confirmed this morning that Hughie has now signed the contract and that the fight will go ahead.

Details of the fight are yet to be announced. Reports from New Zealand claimed that Peter Fury, Hughie’s father and trainer, would struggle to get a Visa to enter the country due to past criminal convictions.

Both Singapore and the UK have also been mentioned as options for where the fight could take place, though Parker’s trainer, Kevin Barry, previously told Boxing News that they would prefer to fight in New Zealand.

The fight provides Hughie – cousin of former division ruler Tyson Fury – with a chance to bring the WBO belt back into his family’s possession.