Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury gets a new date

George Gigney

HUGHIE FURY will challenger WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on May 6 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Hughie, cousin of former division ruler Tyson Fury, was installed as Parker’s mandatory challenger this year and the New Zealander’s promoter, Duco Events, won the purse bids for the contest.

They were initially looking at staging it on April 1, however Frank Warren confirmed to Boxing News earlier this week that the clash of unbeaten heavyweights will take place on May 6 in Parker’s home country.

Parker’s promoter David Higgins said: “Joseph loves fighting at home in front of his Kiwi fans, so we really wanted to give him that opportunity against a truly dangerous, gifted young opponent in Hughie Fury.”

Fury’s progression had been hampered by illness, but the 22-year-old has resolved those medical issues and believes he will be better than ever.

Parker, who won the title vacated by Tyson when he outpointed Andy Ruiz, will be making the first defence of his crown, though did call out Tony Bellew after the Liverpudlian’s huge win over David Haye at the weekend.

The fight will take place one week after Anthony Joshua’s blockbuster clash with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in London. The winners of each bout could be matched later in the year, while WBC champion Deontay Wilder is also eager to secure unification fights.