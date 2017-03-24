Jorge Linares vs Anthony Crolla fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Jorge Linares vs Anthony Crolla fight time plus where to watch it

Lightweight supremo Jorge Linares returns to Manchester this weekend (March 25) to defend the WBA title he won from Anthony Crolla last year in a rematch with the local hero. They will clash in the same venue they produced fireworks in last year; Manchester Arena.

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

Sky Sports 1 show the fight in the UK. Their coverage starts at 7pm and the ring walks for the main event are expected at around 10.15pm. Showtime broadcast in the US and their coverage starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

Undercard highlights

Middleweights Brian Rose and Jack Arnfield meet in an all-Blackpool crossroads clash. Martin J Ward defends his British super-featherweight title agains old rival Maxi Hughes while middleweight prospect Marcus Morrison takes a step up in class against Jason Welborn. Irish star Katie Taylor continues her progression while Olympian Lawrence Okolie makes his professional debut.