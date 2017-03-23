Jorge Linares vs Anthony Crolla betting preview

Read more articles by

BN Staff

JORGE LINARES returns to Manchester this weekend to defend the WBA lightweight title he won from Anthony Crolla last year in a rematch with the hometown hero.

The pair engaged in an enthralling battle in September but it was Linares who prevailed on the cards. After he recovered from a recurring hand injury, a rematch was signed and the excellent Venezuelan will once again travel to defend his crown.

