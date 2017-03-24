Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla make weight

Jorge Linares and Anthony Crolla were all smiles as they weighed in

JORGE LINARES and Anthony Crolla both made weight today for their WBA lightweight title rematch tomorrow night while middleweights Brian Rose and Jack Arnfield clashed.

Linares, the defending champion having won the title from Crolla in September, tipped the scales at 134.4lbs while Crolla was just 4oz heavier at 134.8lbs.

As has been the case through the entire build-up, there was plenty of mutual respect between the two men and their teams.

However, the same cannot be said of Rose and Arnfield, who meet in an all-Blackpool clash on the undercard. Arnfield weighed 158.7lbs while Rose was 159lbs. When they went head to head for the photo op, they butted heads and shoved each other, prompting a scuffle between their teams.

Nothing got out of control, but the fracas shows their is plenty of needle between the pair.

Irish star Katiey Taylor weighed in for her fourth professional contest at 134lbs while her opponent, Milena Koleva, was 132lbs.