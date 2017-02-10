Jamie McDonnell eyeing up Liborio Solis and Paul Butler for next fight

Jamie McDonnell has two options for his next fight, and he’s excited about both

Jamie McDonnell has two options for his next fight, and he’s excited about both

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

JAMIE McDONNELL is excited about the two possible options for his next fight, says his trainer, Dave Coldwell.

The WBA secondary bantamweight champion has been ordered to rematch Liborio Solis after controversially outpointing him in November.

However, if the WBA allow him to box someone else beforehand, he could face domestic rival Paul Butler, a former IBF bantamweight champion.

“We’re just waiting to see if that’s got to be next,” Coldwell told Boxing News.

“If we can slip in a voluntary before, then it’ll be a humdinger of a fight but if not then it’s Solis. Jamie said that if he stays at bantamweight he’s got no problem fighting whoever the WBA order him to fight.

“Butler – that’s very, very likely, it’s very close. It’s not been boxed off yet but things are going in the right direction. Eddie [Hearn, McDonnell’s promoter] has been speaking to them, I’ve spoken to their office initially. If we’re happy with everything we’ll go for it, if not we’ll look elsewhere.”

Another option that has previously been floated for McDonnell is a rematch with current IBF champion Lee Haskins, who defeated him in 2008. He will also eventually pursue world titles at super-bantamweight.

The WBA had previously ordered their full bantamweight champion, Rau’shee Warren, to box McDonnell but the American has been granted a voluntary defence against Zhanat Zhakiyanov this weekend.

Regardless of what’s next, McDonnell is back in the gym and raring to go.

Coldwell said: “He’s got the bit between his teeth, he’s excited about either Butler or Solis. Even though he got the win over Solis, a lot of people thought he got beat so he wants to go out and put in a better display and then Butler’s a big domestic fight, so either or really.”