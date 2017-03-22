Hughie Fury will be without his father and trainer for world title fight in New Zealand

Hughie Fury’s father and trainer, Peter Fury, has been denied entry into New Zealand

HUGHIE FURY’S father and trainer, Peter Fury, has been denied permission to enter New Zealand for the unbeaten heavyweight’s May 6 fight with WBO world champion Joseph Parker.

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that they had declined Peter’s entry on “character grounds” due to past drug convictions he served in the UK.

Despite the blow to Hughie’s preparations, Duco Events – Parker’s promoters, who will stage the show in Auckland – have moved to confirm that the fight is still going ahead as planned.