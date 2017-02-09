How Tony Bellew must approach the David Haye fight

Read more articles by

George Gigney

DAVE COLDWELL, trainer of WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, insists his charge will knock David Haye out on March 4 – provided he stays focused on their plan.

The Liverpudlian will move to heavyweight when he clashes with Londoner Haye at the O2 Arena.

Haye’s trainer, Shane McGuigan, previously told Boxing News that he will have five weeks with his man in preparation for the fight, though Coldwell is not concentrating on the opposing camp.

“If Shane’s happy for his fighter to train five weeks for a fight then that’s up to him, who am I to say what’s right for them?” Coldwell told us.

“Haye’s training hard, we know that, there’s no doubt about that.

“It doesn’t make any difference, we’re just focused on what we’re doing. If Bellew can do what we’re focusing on and what we’re doing, he’ll knock him out. He’s just got to make sure he doesn’t get tagged – I know that’s hard, but he’s got to make sure he’s smart. He can’t go in hoping Haye will gas because that won’t happen, he’s got to make Haye work but he’s got to be smart.”

Haye teamed up with McGuigan toward the end of January, having already spent several weeks training in Miami. The pair remain in America, while Bellew has been preparing in Coldwell’s gym in Rotherham.

Bellew last fought in October when he wrecked BJ Flores inside three rounds. Coldwell revealed that he was back in the gym ticking over a few weeks after to ensure he hit the ground running for his next camp.

“Even when there’s no date sorted he comes over and ticks over, couple of sessions a week, so he was doing that since November. Then we hit hard over 12 weeks, camp is always 12 weeks. We’re just flying at the moment,” he said.

“Despite being world champion, he’ll be in the gym before camp, just doing light stuff, even if it’s just half an hour on the pads, and he’ll do his weights with his strength and conditioning coach so when he gets to camp he’s in good camp. Although he’s not Mr Body beautiful, Bellew’s a fit kid.

“I’ll say to Tony, ‘I want you in a couple of times this week’ before camp, and he’ll say ‘OK.’ After a fight he’ll ask me when I want him back in the gym, that’s just how it is with us.

“No camp’s perfect, he’s had days off when he’s been sick, but because it hasn’t just been the 12 weeks, he’d been coming in once or twice a week beforehand, we can afford a day off here or there if need be.”