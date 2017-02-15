Golden Boy ink Mexican prospect Raul Curiel Garcia

Read more articles by

Nick Bond

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

GOLDEN BOY Promotions announced a multi-fight agreement with 2016 Olympian Raúl Curiel Garcia, a dynamite Mexican super-welterweight who previously won the 2015 World Series of Boxing.

“I am extremely proud and excited to belong to a company as important as Golden Boy Promotions, and by the vote of confidence given by Oscar De La Hoya, Eric Gomez and Frank Espinoza, and I will defend with all the colors of the company and with the goal of becoming a world champion,” said Raúl Curiel. “This is a very important step in my personal and boxing life and I promise that I will go forward with the help of all, especially my idol Oscar De La Hoya, and follow in the footsteps of a great sportsman like Canelo Álvarez.”

“Raúl is the type of fighter Golden Boy Promotions is always looking to add to our stable of top talent; he had a stellar amateur career that included taking home the top prize at international competitions, in addition to competing in the 2016 Olympics,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions.

“I really believe Curiel is a future star, one that can follow in the footsteps of countless other Mexican stars. He has the amateur pedigree that I always look for and the star quality that is so hard to find,” said Frank Espinoza. “As a manager that has guided a multitude of other world champions, I feel Raúl could be next in line. I’m very excited about our future together.”

Curiel was born in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas México, and began his impressive amateur trajectory at the age of 15. His home was known as the “boxing house,” with Curiel’s brother a retired boxer and his father a well-known trainer who also began boxing at age 15. The “Cugar” made his way to the international boxing scene, securing some of the most prized distinctions including Gold in the AIBA World Championships in 2012, the Gold medal in the 2013 Olympic Cup Championships in Puerto Rico, and Gold in Washington, D.C’s Golden Gloves Tournament in 2013.

Curiel’s outstanding performance in the 2015 World Series of Boxing secured his spot on Mexico’s 2016 Olympic team, where he competed in the men’s super-lightweight division in Rio de Janeiro.