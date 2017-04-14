Gilberto Ramirez ready return

Read more articles by

BN Staff

Let the intrigue begin! Undefeated WBO world champions Oscar Valdez, the ESPN Deportes Mexican Fighter of the Year, Gilberto Ramirez, the Premios Univision Deportes Fighter of the Year, and Jessie Magdaleno hosted a packed Los Angeles area Media Workout Thursday at Manifico Gym. The three gladiators are in deep training for their respective title defenses which will take place next Saturday, April 22, live on pay-per-view from the StubHub Center. Magdaleno, who is making the first defense of the title he won off the legendary Nonito Donaire revealed that his team has spied Donaire in the gym working with Adeilson Dos Santos, Magdaleno’s opponent. Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but it’s one Magdaleno intends to serve up to the Dos Santos/Donaire team using two red-hot leather utensils!

Oscar Valdez said, “This is the biggest, most difficult fight of my life. I want to be aggressive and take control but I need to be intelligent while doing it. I am a world champion but I am still hungry. I know how special this fight is and I know a win over Marriaga will make me a better champion. I’ve never worked harder for a fight. Marriaga is the real deal and we know it.”

Gilberto Ramirez, “I’m ready to get back in the ring and defend my title for the first time. I know there are a lot of fighters looking to fight me and challenge for my title, but right now I’m focused on my fight against Max Bursak. Let’s see what happens after that. I’ll fight anyone. I want the best. It’s an honour to fight at StubHub Center where there have been so many great fights. I know there will be a lot of fans supporting me.”

Jessie Magdaleno said, “When you are a world champion you have a target on your back. Every challenger in my division wants a piece of me, including Dos Santos. I know he has been training in Las Vegas and I heard Nonito Donaire has been in the gym with him. That will not make any difference for Dos Santos. It’s hard to mimic my style. I am keeping the belt.”