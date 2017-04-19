George Groves sets next world title fight

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

GEORGE GROVES has closed in on his fourth world title fight. He announced Wednesday that his contest with Russia’s Fedor Chudinov for the WBA super-middleweight title will take place in Sheffield on May 27. It will be part of the pay-per-view broadcast as Kell Brook fights Errol Spence for the IBF welterweight crown.

Fight update. Me v Chudinov for the WBA world title will be May 27th, Sheffield live on Sky Sports PPV as part of the Brook-Spence card. 👍🏻 — George Groves (@StGeorgeGroves) April 19, 2017

Chudinov has been inactive since his controversial defeat to Felix Sturm in Germany for the WBA title in February of last year. The Russian is heavy-handed and a dangerous opponent for Groves. The Englishman was halted in his first two world title fights against Carl Froch. Confident against Badou Jack he was bitterly disappointed to lose to the American in Las Vegas.

“The Badou Jack defeat was probably my lowest time, even after losing to Carl Froch. It wasn’t as big an event but it was terrible,” Groves told Sky Sports News HQ.

“I’m improving and I’m in a good place. I’ve learned from my mistakes and now I’m in the best possible position to win a world title.”

Groves has rebuilt since those losses with trainer Shane McGuigan, including a stirring victory over former world title challenger Martin Murray. There would be great interest in seeing him go in with long-time rival James DeGale, who holds the IBF title and whom Groves beat in 2011. Victory over Chudinov on May 27 would only see the clamour for that fight grow.