Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs fight time and where to watch it

Middleweight terror Gennady Golovkin has finally lured another elite 160-pounder into the ring. Danny Jacobs will attempt to win Golovkin’s WBC, WBA and IBF world titles at Madison Square Garden in New York tomorrow night (March 18).

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

HBO have stuck this one on pay-per-view and coverage starts at 9.00pm ET/6.00pm PT. BoxNation air in the UK and their coverage begins at 1am.

Undercard highlights

It’s a great card. Pound-for-pound supremo Roman Gonzalez defends his WBC super-flyweight title against heavy-hitting Srisaket Sor Rungvisai while Carlos Cuadras, who Gonzalez beat last year, fights David Carmona. The winner of those respective fights will meet later in the year. Former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee returns to the ring on the bill against KeAndre Leatherwood.