March 15, 2017
Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs betting preview

Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs betting preview

Action Images/Andrew Couldridge

GENNADY GOLOVKIN puts his titles and unbeaten record on the line against Daniel Jacobs when he steps back into the ring for the first time since his comprehensive win over Kell Brook. Most believe this will be another mere formality for the pound-for-pound king however with only one loss to his name Jacobs could prove a more than worthy opponent. Betsafe get into the ring again with leading opinion Boxing News with this comprehensive preview to the fight.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE BETSAFE BETTING PREVIEW

