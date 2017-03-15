Gennady Golovkin vs Danny Jacobs betting preview

Read more articles by

BN Staff

GENNADY GOLOVKIN puts his titles and unbeaten record on the line against Daniel Jacobs when he steps back into the ring for the first time since his comprehensive win over Kell Brook. Most believe this will be another mere formality for the pound-for-pound king however with only one loss to his name Jacobs could prove a more than worthy opponent. Betsafe get into the ring again with leading opinion Boxing News with this comprehensive preview to the fight.

