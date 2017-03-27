Gennady Golovkin vs Billy Joe Saunders deal must be struck this week

Gennady Golovkin and his team have until Friday, according to Saunders and Warren

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS and his promoter Frank Warren have given Gennady Golovkin and his team a deadline to strike a deal for a middleweight unification clash between the unbeaten pair.

Golovkin defended his WBA, WBC and IBF world titles against Danny Jacobs earlier this month and then described a meeting with Saunders as his “dream fight.”

Saunders – who is willing to travel to Golovkin’s native Kazakhstan for the potential June fight – today released a video in which he said a deal must be reached by Friday, or else he will move on.

“I’ve still not heard back from Golovkin. I’ve been on to my manager and my promoter Frank Warren to start looking elsewhere,” he says.

“I’m willing to go to Kazakhstan and have the fight.

“It seems to me that when I’m fat and out of shape, everyone wants to have a piece of me.

“When I’m in shape, with time on my hands to get fit and look good people need a rest. I don’t know if it is old age catching up.

“My pen is in my hand ready to sign but I want it to be done for Friday because I want to move on. I can’t be bothered to sit around and wait another six months – I’ve got to get on with my career.

“So Golovkin, if you have got a pair of balls then lets sign the contract and fight.”

In a recent video interview, Warren confirmed that if Golovkin and his team do not get back to them by Friday, they will start looking at other fights.

Saunders last fought in December when he made the maiden defence of his WBO world title against Artur Akavov in what was his only outing in 2016.

Golovkin’s team are also still in talks with Canelo Alvarez’s representatives about a blockbuster fight with the Mexican superstar – who fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr in May – in September.

Boxing News has reached out to Golovkin’s team for comment.