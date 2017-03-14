Gennady Golovkin lighter than Daniel Jacobs at check weigh-ins

Read more articles by

GENNADY GOLOVKIN was significantly lighter than Daniel Jacobs at the two WBC check weigh-ins ahead of their highly-anticipated middleweight clash this weekend.

‘GGG’ will defend his WBA, WBC and IBF world titles against Jacobs, who is seen by most as the Kazakh’s toughest test to date, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

As per their championship rules, the WBC check the weight of fighters at certain points in their camp to ensure they are not cutting weight dangerously.

At the 30 day weigh-in, staged one month before fight night, Golovkin scaled a trim 165.1lbs while Jacobs was 174.8lbs. At the seven day weigh in, held this past Saturday, Golovkin was 162lbs and Jacobs 167.8lbs.

Both were inside the WBC’s allowable limit at each weigh-in, meaning the fight goes ahead as planned.

Though he holds the highest knockout percentage in middleweight championship history, Golovkin is relatively small at 160lbs and always makes the weight comfortably. He has even spoken about dropping to 154lbs “for the right fight”.

Jacobs has fought as high as 169lbs in the past and for this camp has hired former super-lightweight champion Chris Algieri as his nutritionist.