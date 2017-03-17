Gennady Golovkin: Daniel Jacobs is my most dangerous opponent

Read more articles by

Paul Wheeler

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

FOLLOWING the weigh-in for his world middleweight title defence against Daniel Jacobs tomorrow night (Saturday March 18) at Madison Square Garden in New York, Gennady Golovkin declared that the Brooklyn-based challenger represents his toughest test to date.

“[Jacobs] is my best and most dangerous opponent,” Golovkin said. “Every step for me is bigger than before, every fight is different. This is an amazing fight. I hope there’s a big drama show.”

Jacobs agreed with his upcoming rival’s assessment, stating that he will provide “GGG” with problems that no one else has so far been able to.

“I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win – period,” Jacobs asserted. “I believe in myself. I’m a different commodity to [Golovkin’s] other opponents. Different mindset, different skill level.”

The matchup has been highly anticipated within the sport, especially as both men are considered the two top 160-pounders in the world. Jacobs is currently on a run of 12 straight victories, all inside the distance. Golovkin’s form is even more impressive, with his last 23 wins all coming by way of stoppage or knockout. Rated as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, the unbeaten Kazakh is chasing an incredible 18th consecutive successful world middleweight title defence this weekend.