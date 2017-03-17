Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs weigh in

Read more articles by

Paul Wheeler

AHEAD of their world title fight tomorrow night (Saturday March 18) in New York’s Madison Square Garden, champion Gennady Golovkin and challenger Daniel Jacobs both weighed inside the middleweight limit at the official weigh-in.

Inside the Theater at MSG, Golovkin scaled 159.6lbs, while Jacobs came in slightly heavier at 159.8lbs. The atmosphere in the crowd was lively, with a vocal gathering of Kazakhs chanting “Triple G, Triple G” in honour of their hero. Jacobs was well represented too, with the locals hollering in appreciation of their fellow New Yorker. Brooklyn’s former world heavyweight titlist Shannon Briggs was one of Daniel’s most vociferous supporters, loudly yelling, “Let’s go, Jacobs!”, in his inimitable style.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Gennady Golovkin (159.6lbs) vs Daniel Jacobs (159.8lbs)

Roman Gonzalez (114.6lbs) vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (114lbs)

Carlos Cuadras (115.6lbs) vs David Carmona (115.8lbs)

Andy Lee (160lbs) vs KeAndrae Leatherwood (159.4lbs)

Ryan Martin (134.6lbs) vs Bryant Cruz (135lbs)

Jay Carrigan McFarlane (241.4lbs) vs Matt McKinney (243.2lbs)

Serhii Bohachuk (146.8lbs) vs Yasmani Pedroso (147.8lbs)