Gabriel Rosado left raging after defeat to Martin Murray

John Dennen

THE clash between St. Helens’ Martin Murray and Gabriel Rosado finished in angry scenes as the American berated the judges and almost turned on Murray.

Two had fought hard over the course of 12 rounds at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday (April 22). One judge ruled the contest a 114-114 draw but Murray won a majority decision, 116-112 and 119-109 on the remaining two cards.

That left Rosado apoplectic with rage, frustrated by the wide score against him in particular, and Murray in turn got increasingly irate over his opponent’s reaction.

“119-109, that’s crazy,” roared Rosado.

“He got schooled it’s a simple as that,” Murray declared. “I was a level above him, I was a step ahead of him.”

On the undercard Rocky Fielding pipped John Ryder to win the vacant British super-middleweight on a split decision.

Sean Dodd took a unanimous 12 round decision over Lee Appleyard to win the vacant Commonwealth title.

European amateur gold medallist and 2016 Olympic Joe Cordina made his professional debut, halting Jose Aguilar.