Frank Warren on Tyson Fury’s future

Tyson Fury’s comeback needs to get over a hurdle first

FORMER heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been out of training for six months but still intends to return to the sport.

Fury has been around the sport, lending his support to Terry Flanagan in Manchester. He attended a FIBO fitness exhibition in Germany, where former Vitali Klitschko victim Manuel Charr confronted him and called him.

Last year Fury rescheduled and then cancelled his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko after failing a drug test and struggling with health issues. He remains suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Frank Warren, who would have worked on the cancelled Klitschko rematch, expects Tyson’s future to be decided soon. “He’s got his hearing on May 8 and that’s going to determine what’s going to happen to his future and hopefully that’ll get resolved,” the promoter told Boxing News.

“We just want to get back in the ring. He’s the best heavyweight out there, by far.”