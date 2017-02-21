Frank Buglioni signs promotional deal with Matchroom

Read more articles by

FRANK BUGLIONI has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and will defend his British light-heavyweight title against Ricky Summers at The O2 in London on March 4, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Buglioni ripped the crown from Hosea Burton in an epic clash in Manchester in December, stopping the local favourite in the last round of a gruelling fight of the year contender.

The former super-middleweight world title challenger makes the first defence of his crown against the unbeaten Tipton man Summers, and for “Wise Guy” his aims are clear as he prepares for his first fight with new promoter Eddie Hearn: claim the coveted Lord Lonsdale belt outright before targeting World honours again.

“I wanted to get the British title and prove to myself and the fans that I was championship material and could put on a performance,” said Buglioni. “I was very impressed with the whole set up for the Burton fight with Sky Sports, the build-up was great and as soon as the offer came from Eddie I jumped at it as Matchroom and Sky Sports are putting on great shows all year round, this is the platform to be on.

“I’ve worked hard to get the British title and I want to win it outright, I don’t think that it’s been done for over 25 years in my division, so I really want to achieve that. I’m looking to get this one out of the way and look for two more defences to make that happen.

“There’s no such thing as an easy British title defence as anyone that fights for the title is going to give it everything they’ve got. It’s one of the best belts out there and it means so much to win it – Hosea and I proved back in December just how much fighters give in order to land it. The immediate aim is to get the Lonsdale belt for keeps but of course, if European or world title shots present themselves, that’s something the team will consider and look at the options.

“I’m thrilled to be on the card, the main event is one that I’m really looking forward to. I rate Tony Bellew a lot, he’s improved massively throughout his career, he was told he wasn’t British, European or world level and he’s proved all the doubters wrong. David’s got the experience and he’s a massive puncher, so it’s going to be explosive.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Frank to the team in an exciting time for the British and world light-heavyweight division,” said Hearn. “Frank is one of the most popular fighters in London and has a real TV and fan friendly style that we of course saw in the Hosea Burton fight in December in Manchester.

“I’m very happy to have him in the stable and part of a huge show at The O2 next week and look forward to being involved in big fights and nights with him moving forward.”

Burton and Summers meet on a huge night at The O2 as David Haye and Tony Bellew meet in a blockbusting heavyweight grudge match.

There’s more London vs. Liverpool rivalry on the menu as Hackney’s Ohara Davies defends his WBC Silver super-lightweight title against Merseyside favourite Derry Mathews.

Stourbridge banger Sam Eggington faces the biggest night of his career against former two-weight World champion Paulie Malignaggi, while Irish amateur star Katie Taylor boxes for the third time in the pros.

Tickets for Haye vs. Bellew sold out in record-breaking time when they went on sale in December.