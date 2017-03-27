Former world champion could become Gennady Golovkin’s next challenger

Read more articles by

George Gigney

THE WBC have ordered a final eliminator between Jermall Charlo and Jorge Sebastian Heiland to determine the next mandatory challenger for middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

Golovkin – who also holds the WBA and IBF titles – defended his 160lb crown against Danny Jacobs earlier this month, dropping and outpointing the American in New York.

During a recent trip to Argentian – Heiland’s home country – WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that Charlo and Jorge are set to meet in a final eliminator.

Charlo, a former IBF super-welterweight champion, recently vacated his title and announced he is moving to middleweight, prompting the WBC to rank him at No 2 despite the American not yet having a fight at the weight.

Heiland has long been ranked at No 1 by the WBC, despite his fairly mediocre record, and Sulaiman’s comments came in response to questions over what the 30-year-old’s next move will be. He last fought in September when he stopped journeyman Angel Hernandez in two rounds, though he did earn a shock win over former Golovkin victim Matthew Macklin in 2014 when he stopped him inside 10 rounds.

Charlo’s last outing came in December when he produced a brutal knockout win over unbeaten Julian Williams. He won the IBF super-welter title in 2015 when he stopped Cornelius Bundrage in three before defending it against Wilky Campfort and Austin Trout.

The victor of the WBC eliminator – which would still need to be negotiated and signed off if it is to happen – may have a long wait for their shot at the WBC crown. Golovkin is in talks to fight WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders in June and if he comes through that could then move into a blockbuster clash with Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez, who must first defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr in May.