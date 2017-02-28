Floyd Mayweather: ‘Canelo was a beast’

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has cast his eye over some of the big fights being made in the sport today, featuring his vanquished opponents.

He commented on Amir Khan and his old foe Manny Pacquiao agreeing terms to fight in April. Mayweather’s 2015 contest with Pacquiao was the most lucrative fight of all time, the hallmark of Floyd’s record breaking career. Speaking to Fight Hype about Pacquiao-Khan, the American said, “I don’t think they’re going to make a Floyd Mayweather pay day but good luck to both competitors.”

But he also had a warning for the Briton. “Last time I saw Amir Khan he thought he was able to do the same thing to Canelo [that Mayweather did when outpointing him in 2013] but Canelo was a beast. Canelo was tough. One thing we can’t take away from Canelo is he can fight his ass off,” Mayweather said.

When it comes to Canelo taking on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the American added, “It’s going to be a good fight.”

Mayweather was celebrating his 40th birthday. He announced his retirement from after beating Andre Berto in 2015 and has stayed away from competition. But boxing UFC star Conor McGregor still remains possible. Mayweather said, “If it did happen that would be my last final fight. That fight makes a lot of sense.”