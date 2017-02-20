Five things we learned from the weekend ft. Adrien Broner, Roy Jones Jnr & Lamont Peterson

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Adrien Broner still has some problems

It’s clear that Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is trying to change his image. Every interview ahead of his clash with Adrian Granados this past weekend was respectful and measured and Broner constantly spoke of his efforts to better his person. However, he still changed the contracted weight of the bout from 142lbs to 147, and the length of the actual bout was also reduced to 10 rounds. Broner has more talent than he knows what to do with, but it seems he still needs to knuckle down if he really wants to achieve his full potential. Given that we’re saying that, despite him having world titles in numerous weights, speaks volumes about his ability. A future at 147lbs may not be well-advised given that Broner looked slightly smaller than Granados – a super-lightweight – and was bullied by Marcos Maidana, a fully-fledged welter, back in 2013. For now, he can be happy with another win in a cracking fight.

Boxing is starting to keep up with the times

In an encouraging move, the Broner-Granados bill (aired by Showtime in the US) was live-streamed on Twitter (though this was only available in America and Canada). It was a bold move from Showtime but one that would have added many, many more eyes to their show. It also showed a willingness to try new things and to utilise the ever-changing world of social media. Boxing is a sport that is often accused of living in the Dark Ages, so it is a good sign when broadcasters and promoters explore new avenues like this.

Lamont Peterson is back in the mix

On the Broner-Granados undercard, former world super-lightweight champion Lamont Peterson launched himself into the welterweight mix with a 12-round points win over David Avanesyan. Avanesyan beat a faded version of Shane Mosley last year and held the secondary WBA title, meaning Peterson is now in line to fight the Keith Thurman-Danny Garcia victor. Garcia edged Peterson out on a questionable decision back in 2015. In an entertaining tussle, Peterson produced enough cleaner work against Avanesyan to revitalise his career. He had not fought since a controversial decision win over Felix Diaz in 2015 and prior to that in 2012 it was revealed he had failed a random drug test.

Marcus Browne could land a shot at Adonis Stevenson

Exciting light-heavyweight contender Marcus Browne moved a step closer to a potential title shot by knocking Thomas Williams out in six rounds. Immediately afterward, he called out WBC champion Adonis Stevenson. Currently ranked 11th by the WBC, though he will almost surely move higher when their next set of ratings are released, Browne is backed by Al Haymon, as is Stevenson. However, Stevenson will be mandated to defend his title against the winner of the upcoming final eliminator between Eleider Alvarez and Lucian Bute. In his last bout before facing Browne, Williams had been knocked out in three rounds by Stevenson.

Roy Jones Jnr is still here

The bizarre spectacle Roy Jones Jnr’s glittering career has devolved into continued this weekend when he thrashed bare knuckle fighter Bobby Gunn. Jones, now 48, earned his third straight victory since being flattened by Enzo Maccarinelli in December 2015, stopping Gunn in the eighth. However the two wins prior to his came against an ancient Rodney Moore and debutant Vyron Phillips, who faced Jones after winning a competition. Thankfully, Jones is now at least considering the prospect of retiring from boxing, however promoter Vlad Hrunov recently said that Jones could next fight in Belarus. The man himself has said he’s still fighting due to his love of the sport and competing.