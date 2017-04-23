Disaster strikes Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury

Read more articles by

John Dennen

THE Joseph Parker vs Hughie Fury WBO world heavyweight title fight is off.

The contest was due to take place on May 6 in New Zealand but now Hughie has suffered an injury and been forced to withdraw from the fight.

Fury is the cousin of former heavyweight Tyson and the fight was a good edition to an intriguing heavyweight division, as Anthony Joshua fights Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF and WBA titles while America’s WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder waits in the wings.

Joseph Parker a developing but exciting offensive fighter won the vacant WBO belt against Andy Ruiz in December. This would have been his first world title defence in his home country. He has been linked in the past to fights with Anthony Joshua and Tony Bellew’s team have also considered the New Zealander as an option at heavyweight for a high profile fight.