WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against fellow American Gerald Washington at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday and with all the attention currently on the up and coming clash at Wembley between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, the WBC Champion will be looking to make a statement.

