Deontay Wilder scores stunning knockout against Gerald Washington

UNDEFEATED heavyweight world champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs) knocked out Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington (18-1-1, 12 KOs) in the fifth round of the main event of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX and FOX Deportes at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL.

In front of a crowd of 12,346 fans, Wilder was able to give his home state crowd another scintillating victory. Although Washington stole some of the early rounds, Wilder’s patience paid off as he was able to find his pace and finish Washington in the fifth frame.

“I knew he was going to come in excited to fight for a world title. I just kept calm and found my rhythm. I really knew he was going to tire out, and when he did I took advantage,” said Wilder.

“It was all about timing. I’m very smart when it comes to using different tactics in the ring.”

Added the champion, “Let’s hope Joseph Parker is ready for me because I’m definitely ready for him.”

In the blistering televised opener, Dominic Breazeale (18-1, 16 KOs) stopped previously unbeaten Izuagbe Ugonoh (17-1, 14 KOs). Ugonoh controlled the fight early landing heavy blows to both Breazeale’s body and head, but Breazeale was able to compose himself and stormed back to knock out Ugonoh in impressive fashion.

The co-main event featured Jarrett Hurd (20-0, 14 KOs) knocking out Tony Harrison (24-2, 20 KOs) in the ninth round of their contest.