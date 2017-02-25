Deontay Wilder fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

Deontay Wilder fight time and where to watch it

Deontay Wilder fight time plus where to watch it

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returns from injuries to fight Gerald Washington at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, Deontay’s home state, on Saturday (February 25). The fight is screened at 5pm ET, 8pm PT.

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

Sky Sports One will televise it in the UK, starting at 1am on Sunday morning. In the USA Fox will televise.

Undercard highlights

Jarret Hurt and Tony Harrison will fight for the vacant IBF super-welterweight crown. An interesting heavyweight to watch, Izuagbe Ugonoh takes on former Anthony Joshua challenger Dominic Breazeale too.