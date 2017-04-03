Deontay Wilder: ‘Anthony Joshua would be the ultimate fight’

Read more articles by

John Dennen

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is surely taking a keen interest in Anthony Joshua’s showdown with Wladimir Klitschko. Joshua is generating the interest and the numbers in the heavyweight division. 90,000 fans will fill Wembley Stadium on April 29 to watch the Klitschko fight. It will be broadcast on pay-per-view in the UK, while American networks are vying to screen the event in America.

Wilder knows how big a unification clash with the Briton would be.

“I mean, if you look at Joshua, Klitschko, and [Joseph] Parker, Parker has the WBO belt, and you take those three and put me up on a chart and say which one would be the most exciting fight, a lot of people would think the Joshua fight would be the most exciting fight out of the three and I think I agree,” Wilder told Fight Hype.

“A lot of hype has been built up around Joshua being that he’s in England. I think they’ve got some wonderful fans there in England and they built him with the hype behind him very well. I think that’s the fight everyone wants to see – Joshua and Wilder.

“I think Joshua would be the ultimate fight as far the fight and the hype for the fans that want to see the ultimate unification battle.”