Demetrius Andrade wants Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez

Demetrius Andrade is hunting down big fights after prevailing in Germany

UNBEATEN super-welterweight Demetrius Andrade wants fights with the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez after defeating Jack Culcay this past weekend.

The former WBO world champion, who was stripped of his title for inactivity, outpointed Culcay in Germany though failed to impress.

He now holds the secondary WBA title – Erislandy Lara is the recognised 154lb WBA champion – but is eyeing up fights in other weight classes too.

“Demetrius showed what a true world champion is supposed to do. He traveled to Germany and took the title from the champion,” said Banner Promotions President, Artie Pelullo.

“Now we will look towards the future, and there are many desirable fights out there. There are the champions like Erislandy Lara, Jarrett Hurd and the Charlo/Hatley winner.

“Of course the big names in the room are Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. Those are fights that we would love to make and Demetrius wants them as well. Demetrius will defend his title with pride, and we will look to get him in the most meaningful fights.”

Golovkin defends his WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs this weekend. Former super-welter ruler Alvarez will meet fellow Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jnr on May 6 at a catchweight of 164.5lbs, suggesting his time at Andrade’s weight is over.

Andrade, a gifted fighter who is still considered one of the best at his weight, only fought once each in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Inactivity – caused by contractual struggles outside the ring – has plagued the 29-year-old’s progression.

He was scheduled to fight Culcay – a match ordered by the WBA – in November last year but the contracts were not signed in time.

The Providence, Rhode Island southpaw made things difficult for himself at times against unerdog Culcay, allowing the German fighter to find success, resulting in numerous close rounds.

Now, he is eager to make up for lost time and is gunning for some of the biggest names in the sport.