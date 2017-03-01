David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight time, date, venue, TV channel, undercard and more

David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight time plus where to watch it

David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight time plus where to watch it

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

David Haye vs Tony Bellew fight time plus where to watch it

WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew moves up in order to fight bitter domestic rival David Haye at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday (March 4). They clashed at the initial press conference and the feud has only gotten more intense since. It is Haye’s first real test (although he is still a big favourite) in five years while Bellew has never fought as a professional heavyweight before.

Rounds scheduled

12 three minute rounds.

TV coverage

Sky Sports Box Office broadcast on pay-per-view in the UK, their coverage starts at 6pm. AWE & klowdtv.com broadcast in the US (1pm ET/10am PT).

Undercard highlights

Brash super-lightweight prospect Ohara Davies faces the toughest test of his burgeoning career when he meets Liverpool veteran Derry Mathews over 12 rounds.

Birmingham’s Sam Eggington faces former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi in a fascinating clash while IBF featherweight king Lee Selby meets Andoni Gago in a non-title bout.

Former amateur superstar Katie Taylor is also on the bill.