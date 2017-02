Read more articles by

BN Staff

2017 promises to be a golden year for British boxing with world champions littered across a number of different weight divisions however a non-title heavyweight clash steals the limelight on March 4 in an explosive grudge clash between former heavyweight champion David Haye and WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew.

