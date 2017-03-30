David Haye in talks to box UFC fighter – potentially on Mayweather-McGregor card

Read more articles by

George Gigney

Don’t miss any action. Sign up for the free BN newsletter(s) here

DAVID HAYE has revealed he could make his ring return after surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon against an unlikely opponent – UFC fighter Jimi Manuwa.

Haye suffered the nasty injury in the sixth round of his stoppage reverse to Tony Bellew earlier this month and is looking at a lengthy recovery period, though hopes to box again this year.

In an online Q&A session last night, Haye was asked whether he would entertain the idea of fighting fellow Londoner Manuwa, who called out Haye after his most recent win.

“The answer is a resounding ‘yes’,” he said.

“I was very impressed with his quick knock out the other night at the O2 Arena. If any of the mixed martial artists can convert over to be a successful boxer he has definitely got the body shape and style to do so.

“Yeah we have heard from Manuwa’s management and UFC so it is something that we are looking at at the moment.

“Obviously it is a little way off being confirmed. But it is a fight that would unify a lot of the fans from both UFC and boxing and make a mega event.”

UFC light-heavyweight Manuwa proposed a clash with Haye to take place on the undercard of a potential fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

“David Haye, let’s do this,” he said.

“We’re two of the hardest hitters in London. I think that the fight makes sense.

“Conor wants to fight Mayweather, why not have me against David Haye on the same card?”

Manuwa tipped the scales at 205lbs for his last fight while Haye was just under 225lbs for his clash with Bellew, meaning a potential boxing match between them would most likely take place at heavyweight (anything over 200lbs).

Of course, like Mayweather-Mcgregor, the UFC would need to be involved due to Manuwa’s contract with the promotional outfit.

After his loss to Bellew, Haye made it clear his top priority is a rematch with the Liverpudlian. Bellew is currently enjoying a well-earned break and will make a decision on his future in two weeks’ time, but is also looking at a period on the sidelines after fracturing his hand during the Haye fight.