David Haye confident of making full recovery

John Dennen

IT looked like the end for David Haye. Against Tony Bellew on Saturday he ruptured the Achilles tendon in his right leg. In a make-or-break fight for Haye in the latter part of his career, the Londoner held on for as long as he could but Bellew ultimately forced the stoppage inside 11 rounds.

Haye had surgery on the Achilles on Sunday but issued a positive message on social media today (March 6).

“Professor James Frame and Kevin Lidlow are very happy with the outcome of my surgery, and are very confident of a 100% recovery back to full fitness,” he said.

“I’m truly overwhelmed with all the positive messages of love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you all.”

