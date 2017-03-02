David Haye admits he has no injuries ahead of Tony Bellew fight

David Haye claims he is better than ever

DAVID HAYE pulled a bizarre red herring earlier this week by travelling to Munich to meet a specialist doctor, sparking speculation that he is injured.

He fights Tony Bellew in a high profile grudge match this weekend and claims he ‘leaked’ to certain people that he was struggling with an achilles injury.

Earlier today he admitted he has no major injuries going into the fight.

“I’m feeling healthy, fast, no punches or movement is restricted. There’s no problems. I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” he said.

“You get niggles, you get knocks, but you work round them, you crack on. I’m coming up to my peak on Saturday. There’s no issues.”

Having had four-and-a-half years out the ring, mainly through injury, Haye faces his toughest fight in a long time this weekend, though is still a heavy favourite.

Naturally bigger than Bellew – the WBC cruiserweight champion who is fighting as a professional heavyweight for the first time – Haye claims he has trained for a different fighter to the Liverpudlian.

“I haven’t trained to fight Tony. I’ve trained to fight someone bigger, faster, stronger. It’s been tough but I’ve balanced that with chilling and relaxing,” he said.

“I’ve trained for 12 hard rounds against a guy with longer arms than Tony, who is stronger and bigger and better.”